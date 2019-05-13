JUST IN
Business Standard

Himachal Pradesh: Flying Squad seizes more than four lakh rupees in cash

ANI  |  General News 

A team of poll flying squad recovered Rs 4,46,420 in cash from a person during checking of vehicles near Tikra Babri here.

The incident was confirmed by Kullu SDM Anurag Chandra Sharma.

Reportedly, the cash was seized after the individual in question failed to show proper documents. The flying squad then deposited the cash with SDM on Sunday.

On Monday, the individual will be presented before SDM. The cash will be returned only if proper documents are submitted with the authorities.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 01:04 IST

