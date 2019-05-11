Cong leader, other office-bearers resign from party alleging humiliation by Priyanka

The district unit of the and some other office bearers Saturday resigned from the party alleging humiliation by AICC Gandhi after they approached her with a complaint regarding the candidate.

"A complaint was made to Gandhi about candidate not coordinating with anyone in the unit Friday and she was also told that none of the office bearers were invited for a rally here," Congress's district told newspersons here.

Gandhi addressed an election rally in in support of the party candidate Yadav on Friday.

Misra alleged that Priyanka Gandhi not only ignored their grievance but also used "strong words" against her publicly.

"But the AICC paid no heed and said if they are feeling humiliated over this then they can continue to feel this way," Misra claimed.

Misra said she and other office-bearers had approached Priyanka Gandhi as she is the Congress's eastern in-charge.

"But it seems that she does not have the thinking that could encourage the partymen," Misra said.

She said after resigning, they held a meeting and resolved to support Rangnath Misra, the of the SP-BSP alliance for the election slated for Sunday.

When contacted, district vice of the Mushir Iqbal said Misra and others have taken this step in "haste" and need to have waited for the elections to be over.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)