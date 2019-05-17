Kevin Spacey to face lawsuit from anonymous massage therapist

-
ALSO READ
Kevin Spacey accuser allowed to remain anonymous
Kevin Spacey to plead not guilty to the assault charge
Kevin Spacey makes first court appearance over sexual assault allegations
Kevin Spacey makes public appearance for first time after sexual assault charges
Kevin Spacey must attend arraignment in sexual assault case, says judge
-
A California federal judge on Wednesday allowed a massage therapist to pursue a sexual assault lawsuit against Kevin Spacey while keeping his identity anonymous.
Back in 2018, the masseur filed a suit against Spacey, alleging that the 'Horrible Bosses' actor tried to kiss him and forced him to grab his genitals during a private massage appointment at the actor's residence in Malibu.
According to the Hollywood reporter, reacting to these allegations, Spacey's attorneys had requested Judge Ronald Lew to dismiss the suit because it was filed anonymously.
To this, the massage therapist's attorneys argued that revealing his name could result in loss of business and expose him to potential physical harm.
Announcing his ruling on Wednesday, Lew allowed the sexual assault victim to remain anonymous as he pursues the sexual assault lawsuit.
"Plaintiff's vulnerability to humiliation, harassment, and threats, is further exacerbated by the nature of Defendant's status as a high-profile celebrity and the media attention that comes with it. The Court finds that anonymity is necessary to protect Plaintiff's privacy and to protect against any further trauma," Lew said.
This is not the only such allegation Spacey has faced by far. Former Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh has accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her son, who was at that time 18-year-old, in a bar where he worked as a busboy.
In February 2017, a man reported that he had been sexually assaulted by Spacey in 2008 in Lambeth.
Many other allegations have been made against him since 2017.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU