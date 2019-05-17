Kevin Spacey to face lawsuit from anonymous massage therapist

A on Wednesday allowed a therapist to pursue a sexual assault lawsuit against while keeping his identity anonymous.

Back in 2018, the filed a suit against Spacey, alleging that the 'Horrible Bosses' tried to kiss him and forced him to grab his genitals during a private appointment at the actor's residence in

According to the Hollywood reporter, reacting to these allegations, Spacey's attorneys had requested to dismiss the suit because it was filed anonymously.

To this, the therapist's attorneys argued that revealing his name could result in loss of business and expose him to potential physical harm.

Announcing his ruling on Wednesday, Lew allowed the sexual assault victim to remain anonymous as he pursues the sexual assault lawsuit.

"Plaintiff's vulnerability to humiliation, harassment, and threats, is further exacerbated by the nature of Defendant's status as a high-profile celebrity and the that comes with it. The Court finds that anonymity is necessary to protect Plaintiff's privacy and to protect against any further trauma," Lew said.

This is not the only such allegation has faced by far. Former TV anchor has accused of sexually assaulting her son, who was at that time 18-year-old, in a bar where he worked as a

In February 2017, a man reported that he had been sexually assaulted by Spacey in 2008 in Lambeth.

Many other allegations have been made against him since 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)