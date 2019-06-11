Nepal: 4 children die after falling into school's septic tank

Four children lost their lives after falling into the septic tank of a school in Nepal's far-western district of Darchula on Tuesday, police said.

The children were playing in the soil dumped over the lid of the septic tank when it collapsed due to excessive load. The school was closed when the incident occurred, Devdatta Bhatta, the in charge of outpost, told ANI.

The lid of the septic tank had weakened over time, he added.

The children, identified as Niruta Thagunna, Anuska Dhami, Sudis Dhami, and Yunika Thagunna, were between the age of five to ten.

