US delivers formal request to UK for Julian Assange's extradition

The Justice Department has delivered a formal request to the UK authorities for the extradition of founder on the charges of violating the and conspiring to hack into a classified computer.

A who spoke to on the condition of anonymity over the matter, disclosed that the said request was sent to the UK on June 6 (Thursday).

It should be noted that according to a US-UK treaty, the extradition request must be made within 60 days of an arrest. Assange was arrested on April 11 at the in London. The treaty further bars the US from prosecuting Assange for any other crime beyond those outlined in the extradition request.

Assange is currently serving 50 weeks imprisonment sentence in for skipping bail to avoid being sent to over sexual assault allegations. The Australian whistleblower has denied the allegations against him, asserting that they were politically motivated.

The US is seeking his extradition on charges of violating the and conspiring to hack into a classified computer. The charges, if proved, carries a maximum penalty of five years. The Justice Department, however, has backed down on plans to charge Assange for the infamous Vault 7 leak due to time constraints and concerns that the move could result in the leaking of more classified documents, reported

Vault 7 refers to the collection of over 8,700 documents published by in 2017 which detailed the CIA's cyber operations and stealth hacking tools, including viruses, trojans and other "weaponised" malware.

Although the CIA has neither confirmed nor contested the authenticity of the disclosed files, they are understood to be genuine, according to statements by former CIA staffer and whistleblower Edward Snowden, and other unnamed officials.

