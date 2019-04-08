Nepal Army to make shelters for thunderstorm victims

The Army will make shelters for the thunderstorm victims here "as soon as possible," said of Army Staff here on Monday.

"We are conducting the primary assessment. Our aim is to make the structures as soon as possible. However, everything has its own limitations and we would need a specific time to make it," he said.

"We attempt to complete the task in allocated time but with urgency," Thapa said while assuring the thunderstorm victims during his visit to the affected areas.

The complete preliminary survey of damage caused by the natural calamity is expected to finish within a couple of days.

The thunderstorm ripped through the villages of district and Parsa, taking the lives of 35 people on March 31.

Scores of families had to abandon their houses due to the calamity. The Army had been called in for the ensuing rescue and

Although witnesses thunderstorms annually, the (DHM) claims that the southern plain districts were hit by a "tornado.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)