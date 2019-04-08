Pakistan releases 100 Indian prisoners

on Monday released 100 Indian prisoners out of 360 upon the completion of their sentences.

They entered through Attari-Wagah border on Monday afternoon after completing due formalities.

Last week, had sent a note verbale to Pakistan, urging to make necessary arrangements for the immediate release and repatriation of Indian prisoners who were languishing in jails despite completing their respective sentences.

Pakistani authorities have confirmed that 537 Indian prisoners are there, serving their sentences. Out of these, 483 are fishermen, while 54 are civilians.

Another 100 Indian prisoners will be released on April 15, which will be followed by the release of a hundred more Indian prisoners on April 22, according to

He further said that the last batch of 60 Indian prisoners, comprising five fishermen and 55 civilians will be set free on April 29.

