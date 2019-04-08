JUST IN
Explosive-laden vehicle targets foreign forces convoy in Afghanistan

ANI  |  Middle East 

An explosive-laden vehicle targeted a foreign forces convoy of the Bagram Airfield here on Monday evening, according to District Governor Abdul Shakoor Qudoosi.

The incident took place near the third gate of the Bagram Airfield here.

The foreign forces have cordoned off the area as no reports of casualties have emerged as of yet, according to TOLOnews.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack either.

First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 22:26 IST

