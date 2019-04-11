New posters from 'SOTY2' out today

New posters of the debutant actors Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria from the latest flick 'Student of The Year 2' is out today. The poster showcases Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in their glam avatar from the film.
Tara Sutaria is playing the character of Mia and Ananya Pandey is playing the role of Shreya in the 'SOTY' sequel.
While sharing the posters featuring the three actors, film critic Taran Adarsh mentioned the date when the fans can catch a glimpse of their favourite actors in the trailer. "Introducing Ananya... Student Of The Year 2 trailer tomorrow... Directed by Punit Malhotra... 10 May 2019 release...
Introducing Tara... Student of the Year 2 trailer tomorrow... Directed by Punit Malhotra... 10 May 2019 release...
Trailer tomorrow... New poster of Student of the Year 2... Stars Tiger Shroff, Tara and Ananya... Directed by Punit Malhotra... 10 May 2019 release... Fox Star Studios presentation.
The teaser posters of the film were released on Wednesday.
The first instalment of the movie, which released in 2012, marked the debut of actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood. The film was directed by Karan Johar.
'SOTY2', starring Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria besides Shroff, has been directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 12.
