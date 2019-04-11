'Game of Thrones' ending hidden in a Spotify playlist!

While fans are eagerly waiting to discover which character will finally grace the and how will 'Game of Thrones' end, apparently all you need to do is listen to a playlist!

The series creators and created the called 'Game of Thrones: The End is Coming' and told For the Record, Spotify's new site, that the will answer all the questions related to the show's ending, reported

"The answer to the ending is one hundred percent hidden in the choices. No one will believe us, but it's true," they said.

"We were looking for songs that made us feel the way the show made us feel. There's variety in there -- Rage is not But they both have a deep inherent power," the creators added.

The titles of the songs feature a whole bunch of references to wolves, lions, winter, fire, and war, which makes a lot of sense. There are at least five songs about wolves alone, which comes as a hope that the Starks will prevail in some way.

There are also a couple of references to mother, which could refer to Dany as the mother of dragons, or as the mother of Jon Snow's baby, as many theorise will happen or it could refer to Cersei, who's allegedly pregnant with Jaime's baby?

'Crown on the Ground' also sticks out, probably giving a hint that no one will end up on the at all. We're also wondering if 'Here's Your Future' means we might see a few glimpses into the future of the character.

'Her Black Wings' sounds like a dragon reference by title, but the track is more about death or a demon coming and seducing someone.

Now that you know which playlist to listen to, dive into it and maybe by the references you know the ending of the series!

'Game of Thrones' is set to return with its final season on April 14 on

