First song 'SOS' from DJ Avicii's posthumous album released

'Tim', DJ Avicii's posthumous album's first song has arrived. The title track titled 'SOS' was released on Wednesday.

The team has dedicated this album to the late Swedish DJ The first song features the 'Love is the answer' Aloe Blacc, where the video starts with "Can you hear me 'SOS'".

The video is all about testimonials from fans Silvia, "I loved his music, I still love it and I will love it like the first time I heard it,", Harvey, "The world is a better place with his music" and many more. The video is a fan memories video.

Prior to the release of the song, the team shared "Avicii- The Story Behind "SOS" ft. Aloe Blacc" and features so-songwriters and co-producers and

told, "He really loved one idea that was the seed for a song that is out with him, 'Pure Grinding'."

"He saw through you in a way. He knew you from the moment you met him," explained Albin.

The album 'Tim' would have a collection of 16 which would be out on June 6 this year.

Tim's family earlier told that the collections from the album would go to the ' Bergling' foundation which helps prevent mental illness and suicide.

The DJ was found dead in Muscat, on April 20, 2018.

