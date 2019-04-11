Kate McKinnon to play Elizabeth Holmes in 'The Dropout'

American actor Kate McKinnon is all set to set to portray Elizabeth Holmes in an upcoming Hulu series titled 'The Dropout'.
The show will be based on the ABC Radio and ABC News podcast about Holmes. McKinnon is also on board as an executive producer for the series, reported Variety.
The series' title refers to the fact that Holmes dropped out of Stanford to found Theranos, a company which invented the Edison machine, a tool that promised to give patients an affordable way to test their blood for 200 diseases at their local drug store with just a finger-prick.
However, the machine did not work as Holmes claimed it would and her false claims allowed her to reap a fortune from investors. She even appeared on the front cover of Fortune magazine. Few of the wealthy investors who fell for Holmes' scheme include Betsy DuVos and Rupert Murdock.
Holmes' scam went on to be so successful, that the company was at one time valued at nine-billion dollars, making her one of the richest women in the world.
In 2018, she was indicted by a federal jury along with the former Theranos chief operating officer, on nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Rebecca Jarvis, who hosted the podcast, will also serve as an executive producer for the series, and podcast producers Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn will also produce the upcoming series.
HBO is also releasing an Alex Gibney documentary about Holmes in March titled 'The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley'.
A film version of 'Bad Blood', the book by Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou which chronicles Theranos' demise, is in development. Actor Jennifer Lawrence set to star as Holmes, 'Vice' fame director Adam McKay is directing the film and 'The Shape of Water' co-writer Vanessa Taylor is writing the script.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU