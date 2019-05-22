Smriti Irani attacks Opposition for supporting anti-nationals

A day ahead of the election results, on Wednesday launched a veiled attack at the Opposition for supporting alleged anti-nationals who demanded the division of the country.

"This election was about the people versus the opposition. The people stood firm against the anarchists who screamed Bharat ke tukde honge. It is to those citizens that I give my grateful thanks for they resolutely and unabashedly believed in Bharat and her future," she tweeted.

This statement from comes ahead of counting of votes tomorrow. has contested against in the Amethi seat, which went to the polls on May 6.

Meanwhile, the also took to to post her appreciation of and the manner in which he faced "humiliation" and "hateful barbs" hurled at him by the Opposition, ever since he assumed office in 2014.

"In the last 5 years not a day went by when was not subjected to humiliation and hateful barbs by the opposition. However, as karyakartas we take pride that the citizens of the Nation stood by the PM through every endeavour, every initiative," Irani tweeted.

On Tuesday, the met the at headquarters here and later Shah also hosted a dinner for NDA allies. Irani was among those who attended the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)