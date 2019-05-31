New song of 'Kabir Singh' out now

-
Just a few days ahead of the release of Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh', makers dropped a new song 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' on Friday.
The two-minute forty-three seconds video features Shahid along with Kiara Advani.
The song showcases Shahid in a younger look. Something new for the audience as the actor hasn't been seen in a clean-shaven avatar since 'Jab We Met.'
The video begins with the actor smoking on his bike and going on a long drive, taking the audiences through a flashback in which he can be seen sharing happy moments with the woman he is in love with.
Slowly the song slides to a sad phase where Shahid looks lonely and dejected, as his lady love seems to be getting engaged with someone else.
The romantic track has been crooned by none other than Arijit Singh. It has been penned and composed by Mithoon.
The upcoming movie is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy.' The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. When the teaser of 'Kabir Singh' dropped online, Vijay took to Twitter to appreciate Shahid's look.
The film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde. It will hit the big screens on June 21 this year.
