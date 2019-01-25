Man dies on set of Shahid-starrer 'Kabir Singh'

A man died on the set of the upcoming film "Kabir Singh", starring and Advani, in Mussoorie. The producers of the film have offered support to the family of the deceased crew member.

Ram Kumar, 35, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, lost his life in an accident at the five-star hotel where the film's unit is staying. The incident took place before the commencement of the shoot on Thursday.

Kumar was among the local crew and was working with the film unit from Dehradun as a generator operator.

He was checking the water level in the generator when his muffler got entangled with the generator's fan and in the process, Kumar too was pulled in. Kumar sustained serious injuries on his head.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Dehradun where he was put on a ventilator for a few hours before he passed away.

Kumar is survived by three brothers and a sister.

The producers of the film, and T Series Films, said in a joint statement: "We are deeply saddened by the loss. We are extending our deepest sympathies to the family of We are offering support to the family in the immediate aftermath of this tragic event."

--IANS

