Jonas Brothers open up about their 2013 split

The recently released 'Sucker', which welcomed the popular pop band Brothers back to the music scene, is winning millions of hearts. However, this was not the scenario in 2013, when the band broke up.

During a recent interview with 'This Morning' show, brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, opened up about their 2013 split and its impact on their personal and professional relationship.

"I checked out in my mind that - that was it. There's going to be no more brothers ever," told host Tracy Smith, according to People.

"And I feared that you know, we - they would never speak to me again," added Nick, who has previously admitted that he was the reason for the split of the band.

Nick shared the struggle of not being liked by fans. "To call it creative differences is almost too simple. And I think a lot of people lost the appetite for what we were putting into the world. So, you know, we were putting up shows that weren't selling. We were making music that I don't think we were all super proud of, and it wasn't connected," he said.

"So I had a very tough conversation with them where I laid it out for them. I said, 'You know, I feel like the Brothers should be no more, and we should go on individual journeys.' And it didn't go so well," Nick explained.

Sure it was difficult to experience downfall but believes it was all worth it.

"We definitely were supposed to go through all of what we went through to get to this point. I think it was, it was kind of, I guess you could say destiny, whatever it may be, but yeah, we got a do-over, and I think this time around we're going to do it right," he shared.

The Brothers are coming up with another album titled ' are also kick-starting a tour on August 4.

