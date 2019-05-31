'Rocketman': Here's what Elton John requested Taron Egerton to not do

When spoke with about portraying the onscreen in 'Rocketman', had one request - Don't try to sound like me.

"He said not to try and sound like him, which is tough when you're playing him," told The

'Rocketman' is the musical rendition of the iconic singer's breakthrough years.

The film follows John's journey starting from a young piano prodigy named to a rockstar struggling with addiction who finally finds his way to sobriety.

Talking about his experience of playing the role of in the film, "The real thing that always struck me about Elton was this duality between the bravado, the chest out, peacocking, world-class entertainer and then this guy who's really vulnerable and like a kid. So to oscillate between those two things, that was important to me because I think that's at the core of who he is, this dual personality."

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film's screenplay has been penned by Elton and his husband David have produced the film along with Lawrence Bender, Adam Bohling, David Reid, and

The film is slated to hit the big screens on May 31.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)