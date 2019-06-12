NIA arrests TN-Kerala ISIS module mastermind, recovers 14 mobiles, 29 SIM cards

Investigation Agency on Wednesday recovered 14 mobiles, 29 SIM cards and other incriminating materials including 300 air-gun pellets and posters of some proscribed organisation during its searches in in connection with Tamil Nadu- case.

" During the searches, digital devices including 14 mobile phones, 29 SIM cards, 10 pen drives, 3 laptops, 6 memory cards, 4 hard disc drives, 1 and 13 CDs/DVDs besides one dagger, one electric baton, 300 air-gun pellets and a large number of incriminating documents and few pamphlets of Popular Front of (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of (SDPI) have been seized from the houses and workplaces of accused persons," the agency said in a statement.

The terror crime investigators also arrested Mohammed Azarudeen, the alleged mastermind of module who was a friend of Sri Lankan suicide bomber "Azarudeen was the of the module and was maintaining a page named "KhilafahGFX", through which he had been propagating the ideology of ISIS/ Daish," said the agency.

A case has been registered under section 18,18-B,38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against him.

The agency had on May 30 filed a case against six identified people and some others based on an information that the accused persons and their associates were propagating the ideology of proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS/ Daish on with the intention of recruiting vulnerable youth into the ISIS/ Daish for carrying out terrorist attacks in South especially in and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)