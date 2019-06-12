PM Modi's visit to Kyrgyzstan will boost bilateral ties between two countries: Indian Envoy

Narendra Modi's visit to will boost the bilateral relationship between the two countries, India's said on Wednesday.

" Narendra Modi's visit to the country will boost the relationship between both countries. The relationship is fantastic. PM Modi was here in 2015, and this is a repeat visit in four years," he said while talking to ANI.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Bishkek to participate in the upcoming (SCO) in beginning June 14.

"It was a historic moment that PM Modi undertook a combined visit to all five central Asian countries and thereafter Kyrgyz undertook a visit to in 2016. of Kyrgyz Republic was also a special invitee at Prime Minister's swearing-in ceremony," India's top said.

Terming it as an important occasion for the bilateral relationship between and Kyrgyzstan, he said, "We have been able to maintain a momentum of very high-level visits and exchanges and this is definitely the first significant visit outside the neighbourhood after was sworn-in as for the second term. and our Kyrgyz partners are very excited about the bilateral meeting."

Talking about the SCO summit, Dimri said, "We live in a global world. There are very important multilateral platforms, in which our leaders visit, travel and get engaged with each other. SCO is one of them. Significant world powers globally take initiative to have India on board on many issues. We are looking forward to his two-day visit and we expect a very positive outcome."

The Ambassador, however, refused to comment on reports that Prime Minister will be flying via to visit the Central Asian nation rather than flying over

is scheduled to have several bilateral engagements on the sidelines of the summit including one with Chinese and Russian President

However, no meeting is scheduled between Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister

"To the best of my knowledge no meeting has been planned between PM Modi and PM at the SCO Summit in Bishkek," had said when asked about the possibility of meeting between Modi and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)