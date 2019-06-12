Anantnag terror attack: 5 CRPF jawans killed, 3 others injured

Five (CRPF) personnel were killed and three others were injured when their patrol party was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday.

Among those dead are ASI (Jhajjar, Haryana), ASI Nirod Sarma (Nalbari, Assam), CT Satendra Kumar (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh), CT (Gazipur, Uttar Pradesh) and CT (Dewas, Madhya Pradesh).

Terrorists carried out a stand-off firing attack at Road in Anantnag at about 4:50 pm hours today.

"In this terror incident, 5 CRPF personnel attained martyrdom while repulsing the said terror attack. Further, in this incident, three security force personnel including sustained In the retaliatory action, the terrorist was gunned down on the spot. From the materials recovered, it is found that the dead terrorist was a foreigner," read a statement from the Police.

"The injured security force personnel have been evacuated to hospital and are undergoing medical treatment for their injuries," the statement added.

The area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on.

Police has registered a case in this regard and investigation is in progress.

Meanwhile, former on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack.

"Strongly condemn the barbarous attack on security personnel in Anantnag. My heart goes out to families of our martyred CRPF personnel. Prayers for a speedy recovery of those injured," she said.

Another former CM, also condemned the attack.

"Very sorry to hear about the attack on the CRPF personnel in Anantnag today. I unreservedly condemn this attack & pray for the souls of the departed. May the injured make a speedy & complete recovery. #" Abdullah said.

