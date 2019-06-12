70 trains cancelled, 28 terminated ahead of Cyclone Vayu landfall: Western Railways

In wake of cyclone 'VAYU' in Gujarat, Western Railway cancelled the operation of 70 mainline trains, while 28 other mainline trains will be short terminated with partial cancellation as a precautionary measure in the cyclone-prone areas.

According to a press release issued by Ravinder Bhakar, of Western Railway, "Various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railway for train passengers of these cyclone prone areas under the jurisdiction of Western Railways i.e. Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and Gandhidham, etc."

The press release said, "Various passenger and Mail/Exp trains to these stations are being short terminated/cancelled after till June 14. The coaching stock presently available at depots and station yards at coastal areas is being shifted to safe places. Special trains with six to ten coaches each will be formed, to be kept in ready condition at a nearest safe location to be moved in emergency conditions."

The press release further said, "Western Railway to run one Special train each from Gandhidham, Bhavnagar Para, Porbandar, Veraval and Okha to evacuate all persons from respective areas. All stations have been instructed that and water arrangements to be made available in sufficient quantity at the catering units."

"Catering and drinking water arrangements at stations wherever required for passengers, railway staff and disaster management staff at the affected site are being made as per cancellation/ short termination plan of trains," it added.

