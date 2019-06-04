Nigeria: 20 terrorists killed, 4 personnel wounded in joint operation

The (MNJTF) killed 20 terrorists in a joint operation around the Arege, Malkonory and Tumbum Rego general areas in the Lake region, according to a statement issued by a Nigerian military on Monday.

However, four MNJTF personnel were wounded during the operation, confirmed the spokesperson,

"Unfortunately, four personnel of the (MNJTF) were wounded during the fighting and have been evacuated for urgent medical attention," Antigha told

The added that the latest efforts are a part of the ongoing offensive to clear the Islamic State (ISIS) from the region.

The MNJTF remains committed to delivering the mandate of the force, the added, calling for the "continuous support and solidarity" of the people living in the Lake region.

The multinational forces include troops from Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)