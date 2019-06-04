Grounded 737 MAX jets should fly by 2019 end, says Boeing CEO

Dennis said on Monday that the company expects to get a clearance from US' Federal Administration (FAA) to resume services on its grounded 737 MAX by the end of this year.

The statement, made at an interview with CBS and reported by Xinhua News agency, came just a day after a joint investigation by the FAA and found that some of the 737 aircraft, including the grounded 737 MAX planes of the world's largest manufacturer, might have faulty on their wings.

The newly discovered issue affects 148 slat tracks produced by a supplier. The FAA said that a complete failure of a leading edge slat track would not bring down an aircraft, but could damage the plane in flight.

Yesterday's development was a further blow to the company trying to return its grounded 737 MAX to commercial service.

In the interview, did not specify when the U.S. top would get a green light from the FAA but did reiterate that the company has completed a software update for the flight control system.

The model 737 MAX came under scrutiny following two deadly plane crashes in and within six months that claimed the lives of more than 346 people. Investigations are ongoing into both the incidents.

added that the company is working hard to win back the "damaged trust" of the general public who are worried about the air safety of 737 MAX planes in the wake of the two air crashes.

