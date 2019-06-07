Nitish Kumar reviews law and order situation in Patna

Chief Minister Kumar, on Friday, reviewed the law and order situation in the state and directed that contingency funds should be released and pending cases should be disposed off at priority.

"Today the CM reviewed the law and order situation of the state, the CM directed that police patrolling across the state should be increased and senior officers should review it. The CM also directed that police stations should be upgraded and contingency funds should be released, pending cases should be disposed off at priority," of government, said.

Gupteshwar Pandey, DGP of Bihar, said, "The police manual needs to be changed, every police station will have two additional SHO, one will look after law and order and the other will only look after investigation. We are going to start the orientation program to improve SHO attitude and behaviour."

Chief Minister had recently expanded his with the inclusion of eight new ministers from the (United).

