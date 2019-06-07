My door is open to every citizen of Wayanad: Rahul on first visit as MP

In his first visit to his parliamentary constituency of after winning the elections, on Friday expressed gratitude to the people adding that he will raise issues of residents as well as that of the people of in the

"No matter which party you come from, overwhelmingly you have given me your support. My door is open to every single citizen of As I am from Kerala, it is my responsibility to raise not only issues of Wayanad's people but also the people of in the Getting to know you better and understanding your issues and working with you to improve your lives," Gandhi said while addressing people of Kalikavu here.

"My job is to listen to the people of Wayanad and speak with the voice of the people of Wayanad. Thank you for all the love and affection that you have shown me so quickly," he said.

Earlier in the day, the arrived at the for a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency.

Gandhi took an open jeep to visit people of constituency. He was accompanied by KC Venugopal, Kerala's of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Congress Pradesh Committee (KPCC) and and former AP

During his visit, Gandhi will take out road shows in all Assembly constituencies under Wayanad seat to thank people for electing him as their parliamentarian.

"I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens and workers. It's a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next 3 days," Gandhi had earlier tweeted.

Gandhi, who netted 7,05,034 votes in Wayanad, won by 4,31,063 votes against his nearest rival PP Suneer of Left (LDF) in the constituency.

This is the first of the Congress president after wrested his family in In Kerala, Congress-led (UDF) bagged 19 out of the 20 seats.

