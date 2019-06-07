Court directs jail authorities to admit Dawood's brother Kaskar to hospital

A local court on Friday directed the Central Jail authorities here to admit underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother either to or by the evening.

The court gave the directions on a plea moved by Iqbal, currently in the jail, through his citing medical reasons.

Speaking to media persons, Ingole said: "My client has diabetes, high blood pressure and can barely walk as he has a swelling in his feet."

The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of had arrested in September 2017 on the charges of extortion.

The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint filed by a builder, who alleged that the fugitive don's brother had been extorting money from him since 2013.

The builder was taken into confidence by cops and a complaint was registered against at station.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)