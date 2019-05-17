No clean chit to Nana Patekar: Tanushree Dutta's lawyer clarifies

Veteran Patekar has not been given a clean chit by the police, Tanushree Dutta's Satpute said on Friday.

In September last year, Dutta had alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of ' Please' in 2008 while shooting for a special dance number for the movie, and went on to file an FIR against the 'Welcome' star. However, Patekar has refuted all allegations.

Speaking to ANI, Satpute said, "No clean chit has been given by the police. No summary report or charge sheet has been filed against the accused person ( Patekar). The FIR was registered against four people on October 10, 2018, under Section 354. Thereafter the accused persons lost their jobs. So deliberately they are spreading these rumours to get sympathy and work in the industry."

He also claimed that Patekar's team was trying to "mislead" the investigation agencies.

"It is also meant to put some pressure on the investigation agencies. They have put obstacles in the investigation and are trying to mislead the police agency. For that purpose we are going to move an application seeking action against Patekar and four other accused," he said.

Satpute alleged that Patekar was 'intimidating and threatening' witnesses. "10-15 witnesses' statements were recorded. We have an audio statement of one of the key witnesses. We have an audio recording which we will present before the police at the appropriate time," he said.

