Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday held a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's constituency on the last day of poll campaigning.

Priyanka, sitting atop a along with candidate from seat, RPN Singh, waved to the crowd and shook hands while urging people to vote on May 19.

Singh is contesting against BJP's from seat, where polling will be held in the seventh and the final phase of the election on Sunday.

Earlier today, Priyanka also held a roadshow in Mirzapur while campaigning for from the constituency, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi.

While addressing the crowd, Priyanka said that it would have been great if they had chosen legendary as the

"You have chosen the greatest as It would have been better if you had made as Prime Minister, anyhow they did not do anything for you," she said candidly.

The election campaigning will end at 5:00 pm today.

The result will be announced on May 23.

