No elections in Vellore: Madras HC upholds EC's decision

The Madras High Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the Election Commission of India (EC) to cancel the polling in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency.
The high court order came on two petitions filed by AIADMK candidate AC Shanmugam and independent candidate K Sugumar, challenging the decision of the EC.
Voting in Vellore parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu was rescinded by President Ram Nath Kovind on the recommendation of the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday after a large amount of unaccounted cash was allegedly seized from a warehouse belonging to a DMK candidate last month.
Vellore was scheduled to go to polls on Thursday, along with 38 other seats of Tamil Nadu as part of the second phase of general elections.
Last month, the Income Tax department and Election Commission officials had raided DMK treasurer Durai Murugan's residence in Vellore, and reportedly seized a large amount of unaccounted cash.
