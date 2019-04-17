JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Cong favours scrapping sedition law to 'strengthen' stone pelting in J-K, Naxalism: Modi

Elon Musk explains why Tesla Model 3 shouldn't be 100 per cent charged
Business Standard

No elections in Vellore: Madras HC upholds EC's decision

ANI  |  General News 

The Madras High Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the Election Commission of India (EC) to cancel the polling in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency.

The high court order came on two petitions filed by AIADMK candidate AC Shanmugam and independent candidate K Sugumar, challenging the decision of the EC.

Voting in Vellore parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu was rescinded by President Ram Nath Kovind on the recommendation of the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday after a large amount of unaccounted cash was allegedly seized from a warehouse belonging to a DMK candidate last month.

Vellore was scheduled to go to polls on Thursday, along with 38 other seats of Tamil Nadu as part of the second phase of general elections.

Last month, the Income Tax department and Election Commission officials had raided DMK treasurer Durai Murugan's residence in Vellore, and reportedly seized a large amount of unaccounted cash.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 17 2019. 22:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU