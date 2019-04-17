LS polls: 11 states, 1 UT to vote in second phase tomorrow

The second phase of the elections will see ninety-five parliamentary constituencies, spread over 11 states and 1 Union Territory, going to polls on Thursday.

In the second phase, the polling will be held in (five seats), (five seats), (three seats), (two seats), (14 seats), (10 seats), (one seat), Odisha (five seats), (38 seats), (eight seats), (three seats), and Union Territory Puducherry (one seat).

Earlier on Tuesday, on the recommendation of the of India (ECI), had cancelled voting in Tamil Nadu's Vellore constituency, in the wake of of large amounts of unaccounted cash from the state.

Vellore was scheduled to go to polls on Thursday along with 38 other Parliamentary constituencies in the state.

Also, polling in East Tripura constituency has been deferred from April 18 to April 23 based on inputs received that the "law and order prevailing in the constituency is not conducive to the holding of a free and fair poll.

As per the data, has a total electorate of 2,63,38,277 in this phase, out of which 1,33,52,234 are males, 1,29,83,284 are females and 2,759 belong to the third gender category. There are 30,410 polling stations set up in the state in this phase. There are 241 candidates, out of which 17 are women, in the fray in this phase.

Among the heavyweights, former and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) HD Deve Gowda will be contesting from Karnataka's Tumkur against G S Basvaraj of BJP.

In Mandya, HD Kumaraswamy's son is making his electoral debut against a formidable Sumalatha Ambareesh, the wife of late former MH Ambareesh.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Conference's Farooq Abdullah, who is sitting is contesting Irfan against of People's (PDP).

In the state of Uttar Pradesh, as many as 1,40,76,635 electors are on the Final Electoral Roll of eight constituencies which will go to polls on Thursday, as per data from state election commission's website. A total of 85 candidates are contesting in the second phase in the state.

The constituencies in this phase in UP are- Nagina, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, and

In Aligarh, there is a three-corner contest between sitting of BJP, Bijendra Singh of Congress, and of BSP, while in Fatehpur Sikri, and of Committee, will contest against Shree Bhagwan Sharma alias Guddu Pandit of BSP.

In Mathura, and sitting Hema Malini, will contest against Narendra Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and local industrialist of the

In Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga, former Union minister P Chidambaram's son is taking on BJP H Raja in a bipolar contest where Congress is backed by DMK and BJP by AIADMK.

In Thoothukkudi, who is the daughter of Late DMK M Karunanidhi, will contest against Tamilisai Soundararajan of BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)