No ministers should carry mobile phones during cabinet meetings; CM Yogi Adityanath

ANI  |  Politics 

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday banned ministers from carrying their mobile phones in cabinet meetings.

The ban on mobile phones has reportedly been put at the behest of the Chief Minister Yogi.

All ministers will now have to leave their phones outside while a cabinet meeting or an official meeting with Adityanath is in progress.

The last cabinet meeting of the UP cabinet was held on May 28, the rule will become applicable from the next meeting as and when it is called by the UP Chief Minister.

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 18:24 IST

