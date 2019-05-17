Noah Centineo starrer 'Masters of the Universe' set for release in 2021

Noah Centineo is making a debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the classic toy character He-Man in 'Masters of the Universe' which will hit the silver screen in 2021.
Sony Pictures will release the film on March 5, 2021, Variety reported.
Based on the Mattel's popular toy line, the plot of the movie revolves around Prince Adam of Eternia, who uses his Power Sword to transform into the hero He-Man, and defends his kingdom and Castle Grayskull, the source of his power, from Skeletor, the villain of the storyline.
The script by 'Iron Man' screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum will be helmed by Aaron and Adam Nee.
Centineo became an overnight sensation after his breakthrough performance in the Netflix original film 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' alongside Lana Condor.
The actor is again set to essay his role in the sequel 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2'. He will also star in 'Charlie's Angels' as Langston with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska.
