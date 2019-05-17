Noah Centineo starrer 'Masters of the Universe' set for release in 2021

is making a debut in the as the classic toy character in 'Masters of the Universe' which will hit the silver screen in 2021.

will release the film on March 5, 2021, Variety reported.

Based on the Mattel's popular toy line, the plot of the movie revolves around Adam of Eternia, who uses his Power Sword to transform into the hero He-Man, and defends his kingdom and Castle Grayskull, the source of his power, from Skeletor, the villain of the storyline.

The script by 'Iron Man' screenwriters and will be helmed by Aaron and

Centineo became an overnight sensation after his breakthrough performance in the original film 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' alongside

The is again set to essay his role in the sequel ' 2'. He will also star in 'Charlie's Angels' as Langston with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)