JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Entertainment

New policies needed to prevent measles resurgence, study suggests

Plants are working to slow effect of human-caused climate change: Study
Business Standard

AR Rahman's '99 Songs' enters Cannes market

ANI  |  Music 

Music maestro AR Rahman's debut film '99 songs' is all set for an international introduction at Cannes 2019.

Autumn Sun, a Hong-Kong based sales agency has taken the lead to introduce the film to the international distributors at the festival, reports Variety.

The story written and produced by Rahman follows the journey of a struggling singer and the problems he comes across on his way to come out as an ace composer.

Not only in India, but Rahman has earned fame worldwide winning five Oscar nominations. The composer has also won a Golden Globe for '127 Hours'.

His debut film stars newbie Ehan Bhat and also features Edilsy Vargas, R. Bhakti Klein, and Ashwath Bhatt.

Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, who has co-written the film is also directing the film with Rahman as the producer under his banner YM Movies, Ideal Entertainment with Jio Studios as their partner.

'99 Songs' is scheduled to drop in three languages- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 21.

The Oscar-winning composer recently released an 'Avengers: Endgame' Hindi anthem for Indian Marvel fans.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 15:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements