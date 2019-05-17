Pop of orange and neon for Deepika Padukone on day 2 of Cannes

There is no stopping Deepika Paduoke when it comes to making fashion-forward choices as the lass never seems to run out of looks that make fans go "wow".

After she set hearts racing with her stunning larger-than-life outfit at the red carpet on Thursday, Deepika is back on the second day, with not one but two drop-dead-gorgeous ensembles.

The 'Padmavat' donned a wide-legged striped pant-suit in blue and white for the first look and teamed it with orange pointed pumps to add a pop of colour. She left her hair loose and finished off the boss lady look with a pair of skinny sunglasses. "Day 2, look 1... 2019," her post on read. Deepika strikes a pose while being seated in a white setting that very well complements her ensemble.

A dash of pink on the eyes, the long golden earrings and messy hair combined to make Deepika look every bit the diva that she is.

The 33-year-old raises the bar with her second look, a more unconventional and edgy combination. She flaunted her toned arms in a black voluminous tulle dress with noodle straps and a neon green cheetah print panel on the top left. The pop of neon did not stop at the dress, as the 'Piku' added more zing to her look with round sunglasses of the same colour.

Now, it is Deepika we are talking about so there has to be more to it, right? The look stood out even more thanks to the Off White sneakers, the also tagged the Italian brand on her post which had three photos

She shared more photos of both the looks on her story.

Back home, Ranveer Singh seemed to be waiting eagerly for a glimpse of her gorgeous wife. "Killllllllllling it haaaaaaan," he wrote for Deepika's pant-suit look.

The 'Tamasha' actor garnered rave reviews for her slick fashion debut for this year's gala. The actor made heads turn as she walked the red carpet in an off-white gown by with a huge black-brown bow. The long trail of the gown, thick kohl eyes, and the neat high ponytail added more drama to the look, while the Lorraine Schwartz jewellery added class.

She posted a series of drool-worthy photos from the red carpet on Instagram and also shared what went into the making of her look.

Deepika represents at the grand event. Last year, she wore an origami gown from Ashi Studio's Summer/Spring 2018 Collection and also wowed the fashion police in a sleeveless figure-hugging gown.

Apart from Deepika, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, were some of the A-list celebrities who were seen dazzling at the 72nd Film Festival red carpet. Other B-town actors expected to make an appearance today are, Diana Penty, and

