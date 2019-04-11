North Korea refuses to bow down to sanctions, to give 'telling blow'

North Korean leader has refused to bow down to sanctions, saying those imposing sanctions should be dealt a "telling blow" and cannot be brought to its knees, reported

The leader also underscored the need for "self-reliant" economic development.

" to deal a telling blow to the hostile forces who go with bloodshot eyes miscalculating that sanctions can bring (North Korea) to its knees", says Kim Jong Un, during a plenary session of the of the ruling party here on Wednesday.

"Self-reliance and self-supporting national economy are the bedrock of the existence of our own style of socialism, the motive power of its advance and development and the eternal lifeline essential to the destiny of our revolution," he added.

The North Korean leader mentioned "self-reliance" 27 times during the plenary session.

This comes a day after decided to extend its sanctions on for two more years, in a bid to pressurise to dismantle its nuclear weapons programme and to resolve the long-standing issue of abduction of Japanese nationals.

The sanctions impose a blanket ban on bilateral exports and imports and bars the entry of North Korean-registered vessels into Japanese waters, as well as ships which have stopped at a North Korean port, Times reported.

Kim's comments was reported on Thursday by Korean (KCNA), hours before South Korean Moon Jae-in meets his US counterpart in

Along with Japan, ties with the have also hit a roadblock, after summit in February between Kim and US ended in a stalemate. No joint statement was released following the talks, as it is reported that the two could not resolve their differences on sanction waivers.

has, until now, reinforced that relief in sanctions would only be given after carries out "complete and verifiable" denuclearisation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)