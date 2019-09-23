Northern Northern Army Commander, J-K Governor discuss security situation

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and Governor Satya Pal Malik held a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday to discuss the security situation in the forward areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Lt Gen Singh briefed the governor about anti-terrorist operations being conducted by the Army, an official statement of the meeting said.

Governor Malik also called for continuing the current Civil-Police-Army collaboration and synergy in combating anti-terrorist activities.

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been under certain restrictions ever since Parliament abrogated provisions of Article 370 that conferred special status to the state and bifurcated it into two Union Territories last month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)