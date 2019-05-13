Not afraid of abuses from those on bail: Modi

JUST IN
In a veiled attack on Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday claimed that people search for new words daily to "abuse" him despite being on bail.

Addressing a public meeting and without taking their names, he attacked Sonia and Rahul by referring to National Herald case in which both mother and son are out on bail.

Taking a potshot at them, Modi maintained that he did not budge because of Congress leaders "abuses" as he had mushrooms from Solan, an area where Priyanka Gandhi has built a home.

"Those who are themselves on bail, search new words from their dictionary daily to abuse your 'chowkidaar'. But your 'chowkidaar' is not going to budge because of their abuses, "aakhirkar humne bhi to Solan ka mushroom khaya hai" (after we have also eaten the mushroom of Solan)," Modi said while describing himself as 'chowkidaar' of the country during a public rally here.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 17:12 IST

