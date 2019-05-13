'Nandi' is going to SP rallies asking about friends of butchers: Yogi Adityanath

Bull is going to the rallies of asking about the friends of butchers, said here on Monday.

"Nandi (bull) is going to SP's rallies and asking where the friends of butchers are. I told that elections are going on. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place. Please spare them at this time. You can continue your work after the elections over," said Adityanath.

The Chief Minister's statement comes in reference to the April 25 rally of the SP-BSP-RLD in Kannauj, where a bull entered the public event and wreaked havoc.

Lauding Narendra Modi, Yogi said: "Modiji has got 'Yoga' patented in the name of "

"In the history of India, no ever washed the feet of sanitation workers," said the Chief Minister.

"Those asking about the caste of Modi should answer about what they have done for the Dalits and the poor. PM Modi has done many developmental works for these people," he said.

Attacking Akhilesh Yadav, he said: "Babua (Akhilesh) made a house with public money and when the asked him to vacate the house, he stole the tap."

Elections are being held in all seven phases in for 80 parliamentary constituencies. The sixth phase of the in the state concluded with around 54.70 per cent voter turnout. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

