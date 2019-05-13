Army to shift its Training Command Headquarters to Meerut

"The Training Command is now planned to be shifted from to to save costs and man-hours spent in travelling from the headquarters to the hill location," senior sources said here.

The move is part of the ongoing restructuring that is being carried out at multiple levels by the

sources said the headquarters needs to be moved out of to a new location that has better infrastructure, as the command's role will expand after the restructuring.

" would be better suited for establishing the training command headquarters as it is getting connected by an express highway and a rapid rail transit corridor is also being established," the sources said.

The restructuring of the army headquarters will see the role of the of Military Training being given to ARTRAC.

The exercise to restructure the army is based on four comprehensive studies led by the army's topmost generals, and seeks to change the direction of the 1.3 million-strong force and transform it into a deadlier fighting machine prepared for future wars.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)