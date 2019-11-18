Not thinking about revenge, only points matter: Sunil Chhetri ahead of Oman clash

Ahead of India's clash against Oman in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Sunil Chhetri has said the team is not thinking about revenge and their only focus is to get the three points.

"We won't think about revenge or anything closer to that, absolutely not. At the end of the day, the points matter. It's not a derby as they are not our neighbours," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Chhetri as saying.

"These are the qualifiers and we have only one thing in our mind, that is, to go out and give everything that we have and take the result. I mean the important point is to go and play well, especially in the away matches," he added.

India lost the first-leg match against Oman 1-2 in Guwahati. They have three points in their four matches and sits at the fourth spot in Group E. Blue Tigers have lost one match and played three draw games in their qualifying campaign so far.

However, Adil Khan, defender, on being asked whether these stats will put India under pressure before they hit the ground, felt otherwise.

"Yes, numbers say that they (Oman) are favourites but it all will start from scratch tomorrow. Their attackers can do anything on a given day and we have to be on our toes throughout," said Adil.

Custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu picked that staying unbeaten on the road is the priority now and Oman is going to be a difficult opponent to play against.

"Not losing a game away from home is our priority right now. It's always difficult playing away from home and we recognise the threats (from Oman) given their ability and strength. We have to make sure we deal with them well," said Sandhu.

The match between India and Oman is scheduled at Sultan Qaboos Complex in Muscat on November 19.

