Odisha :1 injured in Vedanta plant fire

One person sustained injuries and six others were rescued from suffocation in a fire that broke out at the Jharsuguda unit of Vedanta Aluminium plant here on Saturday.

According to sources, there was a loud blast followed by fire and smoke was seen billowing out in the green anode plant on Saturday morning.

Vedanta officials rushed to the spot with fire control service, which managed to control the spread of the fire.

All seven injured are immediately shifted to a First Aid centre and then admitted to a clinic inside the Vedanta township.

Vedanta PRO Sanjeev Pattnaik confirmed the accident.

"There was a fire accident at Green Anode Plant of Vedanta plant 2. It was immediately brought under control. One person on duty suffered burns on his palm and six other personnel who were in contact with the fumes of the fire were treated in the clinic. All of them are out of danger" the company spokesperson said.

Officials are inquiring into the matter to ascertain the cause of the fire, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)