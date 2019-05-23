Odisha Assembly trends: BJD leading on 26 seats, BJP ahead on 8

of is leading in the Assembly polls, official trends showed.

While BJD is leading on 26 seats in the 147-member House, is ahead on 8 seats, according to the trends two hours after counting of votes started at 8 am.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, BJD had secured 117 seats while BJP bagged 10 seats. won 16 seats in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)