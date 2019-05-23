Odisha Assembly trends: BJD leading on 26 seats, BJP ahead on 8

JUST IN
Biju Janata Dal of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leading in the Odisha Assembly polls, official trends showed.

While BJD is leading on 26 seats in the 147-member House, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead on 8 seats, according to the trends two hours after counting of votes started at 8 am.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, BJD had secured 117 seats while BJP bagged 10 seats. Congress won 16 seats in the state.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 10:35 IST

