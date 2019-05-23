Prakash Raj dismisses exit poll predictions

Prakash Raj, who is contesting as an from Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency, on Thursday dismissed the exit polls which projected a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA in the general elections, saying it was "totally bloated."

"I think that the exit polls are totally bloated because I personally have travelled and been in touch with the people. The disillusionment of the people on the NDA's performance will be the result," he told ANI.

Raj claimed that the ensuing Lok Sabha elections will throw up a hung Parliament, as will not be able to gain a majority.

Talking about his electoral prospects, the said, "As far as my candidature is concerned, I started very late. I announced my candidature in January and campaigned in the last three months. I worked with an ideology with a thought process that citizen's voice is important."

The 54-year-old veteran is up against Congress' and BJP's PC Mohan.

The counting of votes in 542 Lok Sabha constituencies began at 8 am today amidst tight security, capping a two-month long election process which witnessed high-octane campaigning and charges of EVM tampering and violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

According to official trends from the Election Commission, the is leading on 229 seats, while is leading on 56 seats.

Tejasvi Surya, candidate from Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency, is leading from his seat, while heavyweight is trailing from Gulbarga parliamentary constituency.

