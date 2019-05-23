LS polls: Counting underway, leaders claim victory

With counting of votes for elections underway, leaders across the political spectrum expressed confidence of victory on Thursday.

Poonam Sinha, Samajwadi Party's candidate and wife of Congress' Shatrughan Sinha, reiterated her claim of trumping and sitting lawmaker "Our (SP-BSP-RLD) is very strong in It has worked for the people in the state and I feel people have voted for the alliance," she said.

Contrary to Sinha's claim, Rajnath Singh's son counted on the development work done by his father and said, "With the blessing of the almighty, we will win the polls with a record margin."

In New Delhi, stated that the Democratic will bag more than 300 seats as predicted by most of the exit polls. "There is no chance for 'if and but' because 'abki baar 300 par' (this time, we will cross 300)," he said.

Jaipur Rural candidate and Olympian Krishna Poonia, who is pitted against Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, refused to buy Shukla's claim and said: "I am fully confident that the people have voted for the and the is going to form the government."

exuded confidence to claim results in favour of the grand- in and stated that BJP's ideology is harmful.

He said, "Alliance has tried its best to remove the BJP. It is sure that people in UP are with alliance and results will also be in favour of it. BJP 's ideology is not good for the people of this country."

Leaders in Tamil Nadu, where 22 Assembly seats are up for grabs along with 38 constituencies, also claimed victory.

said, "We are very confident that we will be able to sweep both the and assembly by-poll elections. There will be the change of government both at the Center and in Our MK has already said that Congress will be the prime ministerial candidate of the DMK."

Countering Saravanan's claims, ruling said his party will register a "historic win" in the by-elections and polls. "AIADMK is going to rewrite history as we did in 2016. We expect that people here have accepted the leadership and cadre of AIADMK," he said.

He said: "DMK hopes of Congress coming to power in the centre has been shattered. is a daydreamer and we wish him to continue with his dreams."

Counting of votes for 542 seats and assemblies of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and and bypolls for 22 seats of Assembly is underway. The voting of the elections ran through April 11 to May 19.

