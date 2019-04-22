Delhi HC seeks response from CBI, Michel's lawyer on plea challenging phone call limit

The on Monday granted more time to (CBI) and accused Christian Michel's to respond to the plea regarding phone calls being made by Michel.

authorities had filed a petition in the court challenging the lower court's decision to allow Michel to make calls for 15 minutes against the permissible duration of 10 minutes.

The next date of hearing is July 31.

On March 18, the Delhi court had issued a notice to Michel, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal, and on a plea of authorities challenging a trial court order allowing him to make international calls to his family, friends and, lawyers for 15 minutes per week.

A single bench of Justice had issued the notice and sought replies from Michel and the after jail authorities alleged that the accused made calls on numerous numbers, thereby violating rules mentioned in the prison manual.

In January this year, a special court had granted permission to Michel to make international calls to speak to his family, friends and, lawyers, giving him a 15-minute window for the purpose.

Michel, who was extradited from the UAE in December last year, is currently lodged in in connection with the CBI and (ED) cases against him related to the deal.

While CBI is probing his alleged role as a "middleman" in the deal, ED is investigating money laundering charges against him.

