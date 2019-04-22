Pak's not kept theirs for Eid: Mufti hits back at PM on 'nuclear button' comment

Former Chief Minister retorted to Narendra Modi's "nuclear button" comment saying if India's nuclear bombs are not saved for Diwali, hasn't "kept theirs for Eid either".

"If hasn't kept nuclear bomb for Diwali, it's obvious Pakistan's not kept theirs for Eid either. Don't know why Modi must stoop so low and reduce political discourse to this," Mufti tweeted on Monday.

Mufti reiterated her stance while speaking to reporters in Kulgam. "What (nuclear bombs) possesses would not be saved for Eid (if ours is saved for Diwali). We are evenly placed in this matter," she said.

While addressing a rally in Barmer on Sunday, Modi said had said terror attacks were common in the country due to the liberty given to "Today (Sunday) also deadly attacks have taken place in People were celebrating and praying in churches, but terrorists killed them. What wrong did they do? They were only praying."

"To teach a lesson to these terrorists, I get inside their homes and kill them. has stopped the policy of getting scared of Pakistan's threats. Every other day they used to say 'we have nuclear button' .....What do we have then? Have we kept ours for Diwali? Humne Pakistan ki sari hekdi nikal di. Usey katora lekar duniya bhar me ghumne ke liye maine majboor kar diya hai," he had asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)