Tihar 'Om' burn symbol controversy: Court orders Tihar Jail officials to file response on April 30

-
ALSO READ
Prisoner accuses Tihar jail authorities of imprinting Om on his back
Tihar 'Om' tattoo controversy: Court orders enquiry
Tihar Jail Dy Superintendent removed for alleged misdemeanor
HC asks Delhi government to consider Chautala's plea for release from Tihar
PIL seeks direction to Delhi govt to appoint one law officer for every jail
-
A Delhi court on Monday directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to file the letter of authority on behalf of the DG Prison and also directed Tihar jail officials to file a response (investigation/ medical) on April 30 in connection with inmate Nabbir's case.
The DSP sought two weeks' time. However, the defence opposed.
Earlier, Nabbir through his lawyers Ashutosh Bhardwaj and Jagmohan had moved an application in the court in which he alleged that Jail Superintendent Rajesh Chauhan "imprinted" an 'Om' symbol on his back and denied him food for two days post. On this, the court sought a response from the jail authorities.
Nabbir, who was produced before the Karkardooma court today informed the judge that he has not been given medicines by the jail authorities that were prescribed by the doctors following the incident. He added that only an injection was given to him on Sunday.
Earlier while speaking to ANI on the issue, Tihar Jail AIG (Prisons) PRO said: "An inquiry committee has been constituted, the report will be brought before the court. Action will be taken as per further order."
"Taking cognisance of the matter, the court had ordered a detailed inquiry and that the prisoner be shifted to a different prison," the official added.
The matter came to light when Nabbir alias Popa, an alleged arms dealer, was produced before the Karkardooma Court.
Nabbir took off his shirt before the Duty Magistrate Richa Parashar and showed her the said burn imprint of the symbol.
He accused the Tihar Jail authorities of thrashing him and also making the symbol with hot metal and forcing him to fast.
Following this, the court ordered the Tihar Jail authorities to inquire into the matter and submit a report within 24 hours.
Nabbir, a resident of New Seelampuri area of New Delhi, is lodged in the jail in an alleged arms supply case. He has been kept in Jail No.4's high-risk ward.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU