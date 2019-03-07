Odisha CM distributes pucca house entitlement certificate to 10000 slum dwellers

-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday distributed pucca house entitlement certificate to 10000 slum dwellers here under Awas Yojana.
At a special program under "Jaga Mission" here, the Chief Minister assured "Pucca House" to slum dwellers by 2022. "Jaga mission" is a mega-state government program to provide land rights (Patta) to over 10,000 landless urban slum dwellers.
Speaking at the event Patnaik said, " The happiness in the lives of the poor gives satisfaction to me, protecting their interests is important for me and I will keep working for them, No slum resident will be left out without "Pucca House" by 2022".
Patnaik also laid the foundation stone for 40 new developments projects worth around Rs 1,160 crore.
