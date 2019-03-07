Bihar: Nitish to visit residence of slain CRPF inspector

Kumar will visit the residence of in on Thursday. Singh lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in and Kashmir's district on March 1.

Kumar was among the four security personnel, who succumbed to their during the encounter with terrorists in Handwara town of district.

On March 3, when his body reached Patna airport, a was in place, but there was no to pay respects to the paramilitary personnel.

Opposition slammed government and Kumar alleging that they were busy with the NDA's "Sankalp Rally" in which came and had no time for the "martyred"

However, Kumar had already announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the "nearest dependent" of the late from the Prior to it, government has also given Rs 11 lakh to the "nearest dependent" of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)