Bihar: Nitish to visit residence of slain CRPF inspector

ANI  |  General News 

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will visit the residence of CRPF Inspector Pintu Singh in Begusarai on Thursday. Singh lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on March 1.

Kumar was among the four security personnel, who succumbed to their injuries during the encounter with terrorists in Handwara town of Kupwara district.

On March 3, when his body reached Patna airport, a government protocol was in place, but there was no minister to pay respects to the paramilitary personnel.

Opposition slammed Bihar government and Nitish Kumar alleging that they were busy with the NDA's "Sankalp Rally" in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi came and had no time for the "martyred" Inspector.

However, Kumar had already announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the "nearest dependent" of the late CRPF Inspector from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Prior to it, Bihar government has also given Rs 11 lakh to the "nearest dependent" of the deceased CRPF Inspector.

First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 01:25 IST

