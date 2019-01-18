Odisha CM purposely delaying Centrally-initiated development projects: Dharmendra Pradhan

for Petroleum and Natural Gas said, Chief Minister is purposely delaying several development projects initiated by the for welfare of the state.

He made the comment while addressing a gathering in Brahmagiri, Puri on Thursday, where he handed over LPG connections to women. Around 1500 Ujjawals Gas connections were released.

"From 1955 to 2014, only 13 crore people had LPG connection, mostly belonging to rich families. Even in Odisha, out of one crore families, only 20 lakh had LPG connections. Today, under the visionary leadership of Narendra Modi, LPG connection has reached to 75 lakh families of Odisha," Pradhan said.

"In Puri amongst the four lakh families, only 78 thousand had LPG connection. While in Brahmagiri only 1414 out of 31,129 household had LPG connection till 2014, which has increased to 2.49 lakh families in Puri and 13,978 households in Brahmagiri under Modi's leadership," he added.

Pradhan also highlighted that after being in power for 19 long years and often boasting of being the best administrator Chief Minister, Patnaik failed to provide piped drinking water in Krushnaprasad village.

"He doesn't even seem to understand the problems faced by the people in Krushnaprasad," Pradhan said

"Brahmagiri will benefit the most from the Sagar Mala and Bharat Mala projects across coast. But even after three years, the is yet to handover land for the projects. Patnaik has land to allot for beer factory in Dhenkanal, but not for development projects. Beside this, state government's is also delaying permission for construction of a bridge over Patnaik is purposely delaying several development projects of just to whitewash his ignorance towards developing Odisha," he added.

Pradhan further mentioned that on December 24 last year, "Patnaik had announced to provide land for a memorial of legendary revolutionary Buxi Jagabandhu, but till date no steps have been taken in the connection. He is now delaying even the tribute to a legendary Odia revolutionary.

